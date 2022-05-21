Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi barred from Catholic communion over abortion stance

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi can no longer take communion because she supports abortion rights and also publicly invokes her Catholic faith, the archbishop of San Francisco said in a letter released on Friday. Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone said in an open letter addressed to Pelosi and in another directed toward the faithful that "Pelosi's position on abortion has become only more extreme over the years, especially in the last few months."

Oracle’s Ellison joined Nov 2020 call about contesting Trump's defeat

Larry Ellison, billionaire chairman and co-founder of Oracle Corp, participated shortly after the November 2020 U.S. presidential election in a phone call focused on strategies for contesting former President Donald Trump's defeat, according to an email revealed in a court document. The Nov. 14, 2020 phone call, first reported by the Washington Post, is the first known instance of a technology industry leader joining Trump allies to strategize about how to contest the election result.

Michigan pro-Trump state lawmaker sought access to voting machines

The top election official in this small Michigan town said she received an unusual call in March last year. A Republican state lawmaker who backed former President Donald Trump’s lie of a stolen 2020 election wanted access to voting machines. Daire Rendon, a vocal promoter of Trump’s baseless claims of widespread fraud in the November election, said in that call she wanted to conduct an audit and needed access to the vote tabulator the town uses to process ballots, the clerk, Sheryl Tussey, told Reuters.

At first funeral after Buffalo shooting, a 'God-given' man is mourned

Nearly a week after an avowed white supremist killed 10 Black people at a western New York supermarket, friends and family of Heyward Patterson gathered on Friday to mourn a "God-given" man who was considered family to many in the Buffalo neighborhood where he lived and died helping others. The private memorial service for Patterson, a community deacon, was the first funeral for one of the people killed in Saturday's attack. It took place at Lincoln Memorial United Methodist Church, less than a mile from the Tops Friendly Markets store where 13 people - 11 of them Black - were shot Saturday by the gunman firing a semi-automatic, assault-style rifle.

U.S. CDC says adenovirus leading hypothesis for severe hepatitis in children

Infection with adenovirus, a common childhood virus, is the leading hypothesis for recent cases of severe hepatitis of unknown origin in children that have led to at least six deaths, U.S. health officials said on Friday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it is continuing to investigate whether 180 cases identified in 36 states and territories since last October represent an increase in the rate of pediatric hepatitis or whether an existing pattern has been revealed though improved detection.

COVID restrictions for migrants at U.S. border can not end yet, judge rules

A federal judge in Louisiana on Friday blocked U.S. authorities from lifting COVID-19 restrictions that empower agents at the U.S.-Mexico border to turn back migrants without giving them a chance to seek asylum. The nationwide injunction issued by U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhays means the restrictions, which were set to end on May 23, will remain in place across the border as the litigation proceeds, absent any appeal by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Trump pays $110,000 for failing to comply with subpoena in civil probe -New York AG

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has paid a $110,000 fine for his failure to respond to a subpoena in a civil investigation into his business practices, a spokesperson for the New York attorney general said on Friday. The payment of the fine was one of three steps Trump needed to take for a judge to lift a contempt of court order issued last month for his lack of cooperation with Letitia James' probe into whether the Trump Organization gave banks and tax authorities misleading financial information.

Shooting in Chicago's downtown leaves at least two dead

Chicago police arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting that escalated from a fight outside a fast food restaurant and spilled on to a nearby train line, authorities and local media said on Friday. At least two people died and 10 were wounded after gunfire erupted on Thursday night outside a McDonald's near the city's Magnificent Mile shopping section, authorities said. A gun was recovered at the crime scene, according to Chicago police spokesperson Tom Ahern.

More U.S. monkeypox cases likely, risk to public is low -official says

Additional cases of monkeypox are likely to be detected in the United States but the risk to the general public is low at this time, a senior U.S. administration official said on Friday. The first case of monkeypox this year in the United States was confirmed on Wednesday by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The infected man had recently traveled to Canada.

First stop Samsung: Biden touts S.Korean role in securing global supply chains

Joe Biden's first stop on his inaugural trip to Asia as U.S. president on Friday was a massive Samsung Electronics semiconductor plant, underscoring a message of economic security with an eye on China and the war in Ukraine. Biden landed at the U.S. military's Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, and immediately drove to Samsung's nearby factory, the largest semiconductor plant in the world. There he greeted South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, a relative newcomer to politics, for the first time in person.

