Biden says U.S., S.Korea alliance works to deter N.Korea, keep Indo-Pacific free
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 21-05-2022 12:17 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 12:01 IST
- Country:
- Korea Rep
President Joe Biden said on Saturday the 70-year alliance between the United States and South Korea was built on opposition to changing borders by force and working together to deter North Korea and keep the Indo-Pacific region free and open.
Biden made the comment at a summit with South Korea's new President Yoon Suk-yeol, during which Yoon said the transformation of trade and supply chains provided further reasons to develop the alliance.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indo-Pacific
- South Korea's
- North Korea
- Joe Biden
- United
- South Korea
- Yoon
Advertisement
ALSO READ
North Korea fires suspected missile into sea
U.S. assesses North Korea could be ready to conduct a nuclear test this month
North Korea tests suspected submarine-launched missile
South Korea's military says North Korea has fired a projectile toward the sea.
U.S. sanctions North Korean cryptocurrency mixing firm