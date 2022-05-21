Left Menu

'Govt forced to bow down', says Shiv Sena MP on diesel price slash, Congress calls it 'jumla'

Reacting sharply to the Centre's decisions to slash petrol and diesel prices and provide subsidies on gas cylinders to Ujjwala beneficiaries, the Opposition leaders on Saturday called it a 'jumla' while also claiming that the government was "forced to bow to the demand of the people".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 21:42 IST
'Govt forced to bow down', says Shiv Sena MP on diesel price slash, Congress calls it 'jumla'
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reacting sharply to the Centre's decisions to slash petrol and diesel prices and provide subsidies on gas cylinders to Ujjwala beneficiaries, the Opposition leaders on Saturday called it a 'jumla' while also claiming that the government was "forced to bow to the demand of the people". The government this evening announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre, while also announcing to give a subsidy of Rs 200 per gas cylinder (up to 12 cylinders) to over nine crore beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

Calling the decisions of the government a "jugglery of figures to dupe the people", Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala while presenting a comparative figure of the Central excise duty in 2014 and 2022, claimed that it was lesser during the Congress tenure and asked the government to "show the courage to give relief". "In May 2014, Excise Duty on Petrol = Rs9.48/Litre On 21st May, 2022, Excise Duty on Petrol = Rs27.90/Litre. U reduced it by Rs8 now. U increased Excise on Petrol by Rs18.42/litre and now reduced it by Rs8/litre. It is still Rs19.90 V/S Rs9.48 during Congress," Surjewala tweeted.

"Nation doesn't need jugglery of figures to dupe the people, Nation doesn't need "Jumlas", Nation needs rollback of Excise on #Petrol & Diesel to May 2014 levels of Rs9.48/Litre on Petrol & Rs3.56/Litre on Diesel. Stop deceiving, Show the courage to give relief," he added. While, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took a jibe at the Centre on the decisions claiming that the government was "forced to bow to the demand of the people".

"Here we go, the arrogance of those in power will never withstand the anger of the people. Forced to bow to the demand of the people. Cut in central excise duty and a subsidy on gas cylinder for Ujwala labhartis," she tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving object in deep space

Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving ...

 Global
2
Tiny doorway on Mars is actually small crevice in rock: NASA on viral picture

Tiny doorway on Mars is actually small crevice in rock: NASA on viral pictur...

 United States
3
NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

 Global
4
NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022