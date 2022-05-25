Left Menu

Moldovan ex-president detained in treason, corruption probe

A former Moldovan president was ordered detained following a series of police raids Tuesday as part of a judicial investigation into suspected treason, corruption, illicit enrichment and illegal party financing, prosecutors said.Photographs showed members of Moldovas Information and Security Service escorting former president Igor Dodon to a van after he was detained at his house in the capital, Chisinau.

PTI | Budapest | Updated: 25-05-2022 02:45 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 02:45 IST
  • Country:
  • Hungary

A former Moldovan president was ordered detained following a series of police raids Tuesday as part of a judicial investigation into suspected treason, corruption, illicit enrichment and illegal party financing, prosecutors said.

Photographs showed members of Moldova's Information and Security Service escorting former president Igor Dodon to a van after he was detained at his house in the capital, Chisinau. Dodon leads the Eastern European country's pro-Russian main opposition bloc.

Senior anti-corruption prosecutor Elena Cazacov did not identify the detainee. She told a press conference that he and a second person were ordered held in custody for 72 hours after authorities deemed that otherwise there was a “risk of destruction of evidence.” Earlier Tuesday, Moldovan media reported Dodon's detention but authorities didn't officially confirm it.

Moldovan website Protv.md broadcast a live feed of several police officers standing guard at the gate of a house described as belonging to Dodon, who was president from 2016 to 2020.

Cazacov said the investigation focused on suspected acts of “illicit enrichment, passive corruption, illegal party financing and (treason), which have taken place since 2014.” She did not provide details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

