UK's Johnson to make statement to parliament on Sue Gray report into lockdown parties
Reuters | London | Updated: 25-05-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 14:57 IST
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a statement to parliament later today on civil servant Sue Gray's report into lockdown rule-breaking parties at Johnson's Downing Street office and residence.
The Leader of the House of Commons announced the upcoming statement via Twitter.
