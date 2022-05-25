Left Menu

Nadda meets Union ministers to discuss plan to mark 8 years of Modi govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 20:01 IST
Nadda meets Union ministers to discuss plan to mark 8 years of Modi govt
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday deliberated with Union ministers on the party's planned outreach exercise to mark eight years of the Narendra Modi government.

The meeting also discussed details of the ministers' visits to different parts of the country as part of the exercise.

Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Smriti Irani and Kiren Rijiju were among those who attended the meeting, which concluded with a speech by former BJP chief and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The BJP will celebrate the Modi government's anniversary from May 30 to June 15 on the theme of 'Sewa, Sushashan and Gareeb Kalyan' (service, good governance and welfare of poor).

In the recent meeting of its office-bearers in Jaipur, the BJP had announced that all Union ministers would visit different areas across the country to mark eight years of the Narendra Modi government and take feedback from people on various welfare schemes.

During their visits, the ministers will interact with the poor and the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022