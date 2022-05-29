Left Menu

Here's the latest RBI report pointing out the huge increase in counterfeit notes, he said in a tweet. Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also took a dig at the Modi government over the RBI report and said one of the benefits of demonetization is being realized.

29-05-2022
Only success of demonetization was 'torpedoing' of the economy: Rahul attacks Centre
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
The Opposition on Sunday attacked the Modi government over demonetisation, with former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi saying the only ''unfortunate success'' of the 2016 move was the ''torpedoing'' of India's economy.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi tagged the screenshot of a media report which cited Reserve Bank of India's annual report to state there was 100 per cent increase in fake Rs 500 notes and 50 per cent increase in counterfeit Rs 2,000 currency notes.

''The only unfortunate success of Demonetisation was the TORPEDOING of India's economy,'' he said in a tweet.

TMC leader Derek O'brien also slammed the government over the RBI report's findings.

''Namaskar Mr PM @narendramodi, DEMONETIZATION? Remember? And how @MamataOfficial swiftly took you on ? How you promised the nation Demo would WIPE OUT ALL COUNTERFEIT CURRENCY. Here's the latest RBI report pointing out the huge increase in counterfeit notes,'' he said in a tweet.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also took a dig at the Modi government over the RBI report and said ''one of the benefits of demonetisation being realised''. On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the demonetisation of old Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 banknotes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

