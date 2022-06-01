SP chief Akhilesh Yadav visits Azam Khan at Delhi hospital
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday visited his party lawmaker Azam Khan, who is admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here, sources said.
Khan was admitted to the Medicine Department of the facility on Sunday for a routine medical check-up.
''Akhilesh Yadav visited the hospital and met Azam Khan who is admitted at the facility,'' a hospital source said.
The condition of Khan is ''perfectly stable'', hospital sources had said on Tuesday.
Khan was released from Sitapur Jail in Uttar Pradesh on May 20, a day after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in a cheating case.
