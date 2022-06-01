'AT ED-SONIA-RAHUL-SUMMONS ED summons Sonia, Rahul Gandhi in money laundering case

Left Menu

ED summons Sonia, Rahul Gandhi in money laundering case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 13:47 IST
ED summons Sonia, Rahul Gandhi in money laundering case
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi.
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday summoned Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her MP son Rahul Gandhi for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper, officials said.

The case was registered recently to probe alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper.

The agency, officials said, wants to record the statements of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The National Herald is published by Associated Journals Limited (ALJ) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.

The agency recently questioned senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal as part of the investigation.

