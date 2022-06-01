Smriti Irani hits out at Arvind Kejriwal for 'giving clean chit' to Satyendar Jain

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday lambasted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for "giving a clean chit" to arrested Cabinet Minister Satyendar Jain while also posing a set of questions to the Aam Aadmi Party supremo. Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case and sent to custody till June 9.

However, Kejriwal on Tuesday defended Jain calling the latter a true patriot and terming the allegations against him 'false'. Addressing a press conference here today, Irani said, "Arvind Kejriwal presumed the role of a judge and gave him a clean chit. I want to ask Arvind Kejriwal a few questions. My first question is, can Kejriwal deny that Satyendar Jain laundered Rs 16.39 crore using 56 shell companies with the support of hawala operators in Kolkata from 2010-11 to 2015-16?"

The Union Minister further asked if Satyendar Jain declared that money laundered representing the undisclosed income under the income disclosure scheme 2016 in the name of his close associates Ankush Jain, and Vaibhav Jain is a self-declaration by him in 2016. "Is it true that the principal commissioner of income tax has held that the unaccounted income of Rs 16.39 crore was not of Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain, but that Satyendar Jain was the real owner of the income," she asked in her series of questions to the Delhi CM.

Citing an order of the Delhi High Court delivered on August 21, 2019, Irani said that the Court bench has confirmed the very findings of the principal commissioner of income tax that "Satyendar Jain indeed himself is the real owner of the money laundered". "Is it true that Satyendar Jain is the beneficial owner of the shell companies namely Prayas InfoSolutions Pvt Ltd, Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, and Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd and he controls them through shareholding along with his wife?" she asked.

"Is it true that through this black money, Satyendar Jain took the ownership of 200 bighas of land in many areas of Delhi to his advantage?" Irani added. She further asked if providing a huge return on the investment on the land in the vicinity of unauthorised colonies by Satyendar Jain was the "real reason why the Aam Aadmi Party regularised the unauthorised colonies".

"Does Arvind Kejriwal knowingly now give patronage to those who have deceived the people? How long will 'Desh ka gaddar' continue to receive your support?" asked Irani. Meanwhile, Kejriwal came out in the open to defend the arrested Minister, claiming that the case registered against him is fake and politically motivated.

"Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been arrested by Enforcement Directorate. I have personally read all the papers and case filed against Satyendra Jain by ED and it is completely false. We have a very strict and honest government. We are hard-core patriots; we can get beheaded but can never betray the country. His arrest is politically motivated," Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference on Tuesday. (ANI)

