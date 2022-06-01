Sensing horse-trading in RS polls, Congress to herd MLAs in Chhatisgarh resort

Sensing the risk of horse-trading during the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls, Congress is back with the strategy to herd its MLAs in a resort in Chhatisgarh. Congress will be moving the party's Haryana MLAs to Chhattisgarh, sources said.

Rajya Sabha elections are slated to take place on June 10. According to the sources, the party has booked rooms in a resort in its ruling state Chhattisgarh from tomorrow.

However, it is yet not clear when will the MLAs be shifted to the destination. "It has not been decided when they will be taken there, but in a day or two it will be done," the sources said.

The move has come in the backdrop of the disgruntled leaders after the party fielded outsiders in the Rajya Sabha polls. AICC General Secretary Ajay Maken has been fielded from Haryana.

A senior leader of the state, Kuldeep Bishnoi is already upset with the party's recent decisions. Besides this, another problem for the party has come in the form of the candidature of Kartikey Sharma whose father and father-in-law are former Congress leaders and are known to have influence in the state politics. In a bid to avoid horse-trading, the party has once again gone back to resort politics that it resorted to during the Goa elections in 2017 and Madhya Pradesh elections in 2018. (ANI)

