Adityanath hails Modi govt on 8 years in office, slams previous govts

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesday alleged there was distrust among people against the government before 2014, and separatism, extremism and terrorism were on the rise. He said the Modi governments efforts towards development, poverty elimination, making farmers self-reliant by doubling their income, moving women towards self-reliance have changed the face of the country.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-06-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 18:45 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesday alleged there was ''distrust'' among people against the government before 2014, and separatism, extremism, and terrorism were on the rise. Addressing a press conference at the BJP state headquarters here on the completion of the Modi government's eight years in office, the CM said the situation changed after 2014 when the BJP-led government came to power. The Modi government's campaigns such as Make in India, Digital India, Startup India, Stand up India and 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' have proved to be important milestones towards the development of a new India, he said.

Talking about his state, the chief minister said exports from Uttar Pradesh have gone up to Rs 1,56,000 crore from Rs 88,000 crore. He said the Modi government's efforts towards development, poverty elimination, making farmers self-reliant by doubling their income, and moving women towards self-reliance have changed the face of the country. They are a big leap forward towards making India self-sufficient, he said. ''There was distrust among people against the government before 2014. Separatism, extremism, and terrorism were on the rise. Anarchy was at its peak. Corruption had become institutional,'' Adityanath said, slamming previous dispensations. He said that in May 2014 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, welfare schemes were launched for villagers, the poor, women, and all sections of the society without any discrimination, changing the lives of 133 crore people in the country. He said governments in the past just gave slogans for poverty elimination but did nothing on the ground towards that end or for providing people with the necessities of ''Roti, Kapda, and Makan''.

