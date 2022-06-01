Left Menu

Congress needs to evaluate reasons for not repeating govt in Rajasthan: Pilot

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said his party needs to evaluate the reasons why it has not been able to repeat its government in the state.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-06-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 18:55 IST
Congress needs to evaluate reasons for not repeating govt in Rajasthan: Pilot
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (Photo/ ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said his party needs to evaluate the reasons why it has not been able to repeat its government in the state. In Rajasthan, the Congress and the BJP have been alternately coming to power with no party repeating its government. Currently, Rajasthan is ruled by Congress and the next Assembly polls in the state are scheduled for next year.

''We have to accept the fact that once we were left with only 50 MLAs and another time with 21 MLAs,'' he said pointing to the party's failure to retain power. ''Our governments have repeated in Delhi, Assam, and Andhra Pradesh,'' Pilot told reporters on the sidelines of a two-day party workshop.

What are the reasons that the party has not been able to repeat its government in the state, he said, adding that it should be discussed?

''In the workshop, we will discuss how to fight the elections with solidarity and how the Congress party government can be repeated,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022