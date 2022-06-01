Congress needs to evaluate reasons for not repeating govt in Rajasthan: Pilot
Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said his party needs to evaluate the reasons why it has not been able to repeat its government in the state.
Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said his party needs to evaluate the reasons why it has not been able to repeat its government in the state. In Rajasthan, the Congress and the BJP have been alternately coming to power with no party repeating its government. Currently, Rajasthan is ruled by Congress and the next Assembly polls in the state are scheduled for next year.
''We have to accept the fact that once we were left with only 50 MLAs and another time with 21 MLAs,'' he said pointing to the party's failure to retain power. ''Our governments have repeated in Delhi, Assam, and Andhra Pradesh,'' Pilot told reporters on the sidelines of a two-day party workshop.
What are the reasons that the party has not been able to repeat its government in the state, he said, adding that it should be discussed?
''In the workshop, we will discuss how to fight the elections with solidarity and how the Congress party government can be repeated,'' he said.
