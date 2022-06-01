BSP to field Shah Alam for Azamgarh Lok Sabha by-elections

The BSP on Wednesday announced that Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali will be party's candidate for the by-election on the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat.

The party in its cadre meeting on Sunday has decided to field candidates for the seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha by-elections to be held on June 23.

The party had said the BSP would contest the by-election in Azamgarh parliamentary constituency, but would not field a candidate for the Rampur Lok Sabha seat.

The Lok Sabha seats of Azamgarh and Rampur in Uttar Pradesh which fell vacant after Samajwadi Party leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Mohammad Azam Khan won the assembly elections respectively.

