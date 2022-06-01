Left Menu

Man who attacked Rakesh Tikait in Bengaluru was a murder convict: Police

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-06-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 19:21 IST
Man who attacked Rakesh Tikait in Bengaluru was a murder convict: Police
  • Country:
  • India

One of the accused who attacked farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on May 30 was a murder convict released from jail for good conduct, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The attack on the farmer leader at an event in Bengaluru drew widespread condemnation from various quarters.

''Shivakumar Atri (52) is a murder convict, who was released from the Hassan jail in 2015 for his good conduct,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sharanappa S D told PTI.

He added that investigation is on to ascertain the accused persons' antecedents and their connections to find out those who might have instigated them to attack Tikait.

The three accused in the ink attack case have been taken into police custody for further investigation in the case.

On May 30, three accused posing as journalists entered Gandhi Bhavan where Tikait was holding a press conference.

On the pretext of adjusting a microphone, one of them got on the stage and attacked Tikait with the mic while another one rushed there and threw ink on him.

Later, the accused raised 'Modi, Modi' slogan before being arrested by the police.

Tikait termed it an act in connivance with the state government and claimed there was attempt to eliminate him.

The state Congress alleged that the BJP was behind the incident, which the state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra dismissed by saying those involved were not associated with the ruling party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022