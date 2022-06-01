Left Menu

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday spoke about the misuse of freedom and the dangers of extremism during a telephonic conversation with his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly.The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific and the global effects of the Ukraine conflict besides ways to expand bilateral cooperation.An extensive conversation recently with Foreign Minister melaniejoly of Canada.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 20:42 IST
Jaishankar speaks to Canadian foreign minister
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday spoke about the ''misuse'' of freedom and the dangers of extremism during a telephonic conversation with his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly.

The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific and the global effects of the Ukraine conflict besides ways to expand bilateral cooperation.

''An extensive conversation recently with Foreign Minister @melaniejoly of Canada. Discussed expanding our political and economic engagement, as also our cultural and community connect. Spoke about misuse of freedoms and the dangers of extremism,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

India has been concerned over some Khalistani elements operating from Canada and engaged in anti-India activities.

''Exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific and the global effects of the Ukraine conflict. Agreed to strengthen multilateral cooperation, including in the Commonwealth.'' Jaishankar said.

Separately, the External Affairs Minister held a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Lesotho, Matsepo Molise-Ramakoae.

''Glad to meet FM of Lesotho Matsepo Molise-Ramakoae during her visit to India. Discussed the many opportunities for our bilateral cooperation and prospects for strengthening our Development Partnership,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

''Also exchanged views on our cooperation in the multilateral fora including in the Commonwealth,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

