'Criminal never accepts his crime': JP Nadda on Sonia, Rahul ED summon

Reacting to Congress' allegation over the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoning Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi over the National Herald case on the behest of the Modi government, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Wednesday said that a criminal never accepts his crime. "Have you ever heard of a criminal accepting that he is a criminal or a dishonest person," said Nadda after Congress said that the Modi government is using the central agency to suppress them.

ED on Wednesday summoned Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over the National Herald case, which was closed by the investigating agency in 2015. Briefing reporters, Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala said, "Started the National Herald newspaper in 1942, at that time the British tried to suppress it, today Modi govt is also doing the same and ED is being used for this. ED has given notice to our president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi."

Nadda further said, "A man who is on the dock and on bail, why doesn't he go to the court and talk? This is exactly like your face is messed up but you are cleaning the mirror." "Look, there is corruption and the court is looking into it. All I have to say is that if there is a charge sheet against you, then go to the court and face it. The one who is not honest looks out for bail", he added.

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will go to ED office on June 8." The federal agency's move followed the questioning of senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Treasurer Pawan Bansal in April this year in New Delhi in connection with its money laundering probe into the National Herald case.

The ED is currently investigating the shareholding pattern and financial transactions as well as the role of party functionaries in the functioning of Associated Journals Limited (AJL) owned by Young Indian Private Limited (YIL). The YIL promoters include Congress President Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)

