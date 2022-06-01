Will abide by the party's instructions: Dilip Ghosh

A day after being cautioned by the central leadership, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday said he will abide by instructions from the party leadership. Taking exception to Ghosh's ''critical'' comments against the party's state unit, the BJP top brass warned him against speaking out as he had done in the past.

''I will abide by the party's instructions,'' Ghosh told reporters. He, however, maintained that he would take up the matter with the leadership on how confidential party communication was leaked to the media even before it reached him. Ghosh among other things had urged the state president Sukanta Majumdar to take everybody along besides speaking of Majumdar's inexperience as a leader. This saw BJP national general secretary Arun Singh cautioning Ghosh on speaking against party leaders in public forums in a strongly-worded letter.

Maintaining that the letter has been issued on the instructions of BJP president JP Nadda, Singh said he wished to convey the party's deep anguish and concern at the issuance of such statements and ''advise you (Ghosh) to always refrain from going to the media or any public fora about your own colleagues either in the state of West Bengal or anywhere else''.

