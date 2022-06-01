Left Menu

Will abide by the party's instructions: Dilip Ghosh

A day after being cautioned by the central leadership, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday said he will abide by instructions from the party leadership.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-06-2022 23:52 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 23:52 IST
Will abide by the party's instructions: Dilip Ghosh
  • Country:
  • India

A day after being cautioned by the central leadership, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday said he will abide by instructions from the party leadership. Taking exception to Ghosh's ''critical'' comments against the party's state unit, the BJP top brass warned him against speaking out as he had done in the past.

''I will abide by the party's instructions,'' Ghosh told reporters. He, however, maintained that he would take up the matter with the leadership on how confidential party communication was leaked to the media even before it reached him. Ghosh among other things had urged the state president Sukanta Majumdar to take everybody along besides speaking of Majumdar's inexperience as a leader. This saw BJP national general secretary Arun Singh cautioning Ghosh on speaking against party leaders in public forums in a strongly-worded letter.

Maintaining that the letter has been issued on the instructions of BJP president JP Nadda, Singh said he wished to convey the party's deep anguish and concern at the issuance of such statements and ''advise you (Ghosh) to always refrain from going to the media or any public fora about your own colleagues either in the state of West Bengal or anywhere else''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover uses AI to select rock targets to zap

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover uses AI to select rock targets to zap

 Global
4
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022