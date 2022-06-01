Odisha CM celebrates 25th anniversary of his public life

Three days after completing a record 22-year term as the chief minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday celebrated the 25th anniversary of his public life. He was elected as a Member of Parliament from the Aska Lok Sabha segment in Ganjam district for the first time on June 1, 1997.

His victory came before the formation of Bjiu Janata Dal (BJD), which continued to remain in power in the state since 2000.

His father Biju Patnaik, the former chief minister, died on April 17, 1997, and at that time none of their family members was in the politics. Naveen was ''not keen to join the politics'' but convinced to take up the legacy of his freedom fighter father, party sources said. He had contested the by-poll to the Aska Lok Sabha seat held by his father and got elected as a Janata Dal candidate.

Biju Patnaik, who became the chief minister of Odisha twice, had never encouraged any of his family members to enter politics. Taking to Twitter, Naveen Patnaik said, ''It has been a nostalgic journey in public life. 25 years back on this day, I was elected as an MP from my state. Gratitude to my 4.5 cr family for their enduring love & unwavering support. #JaiJagannath.'' Patnaik also cited a few lines from Swabhab Kabi Gangadhar Meher’s Odia poem, which mean that life has been successful by serving people. Naveen was also a cabinet member of the Atal Behari Vajpayee government at the Centre.

After serving as a cabinet minister for steel, mines and coal in the Vajpayee government, Patnaik had launched the Biju Janata Dal and went to elections in an alliance with the BJP in the 2000 Assembly Elections. Later, he severed ties with the saffron camp ahead of the 2009 general elections and led the BJD to victory in successive polls.

Former minister and BJP leader Manmohan Samal said that AB Vajpayee was instrumental in Naveen Patnaik's success in state politics.

''Naveen gained his popularity in politics in the names of Biju Patnaik and Vajpayee ji. The BJP has helped him shape his political career during initial days,'' Samal said.

Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra said, “Inefficiency of the opposition parties is the major factor behind Naveen’s popularity. He has all along misled the people of Odisha and become successful,” Mishra said.

