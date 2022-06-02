TN CM wishes Sonia Gandhi speedy recovery

Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday wished Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who tested positive for COVID-19, a speedy and complete recovery.Also, he urged the people to exercise caution as the pandemic is not over yet.Wishing Tmt. Sonia Gandhi, who has tested COVID-19 positive, a speedy and complete recovery.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday wished Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who tested positive for COVID-19, a speedy and complete recovery.

Also, he urged the people to exercise caution as the pandemic is not over yet.

''Wishing Tmt. Sonia Gandhi, who has tested COVID-19 positive, a speedy and complete recovery. I request everyone in public life to be cautious as the pandemic is not yet over,'' the Chief Minister tweeted. Informing about the health status of his party leader, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in New Delhi that Sonia Gandhi had a mild fever and she tested positive this morning.

