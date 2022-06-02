Reaction to Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

World leaders congratulated Queen Elizabeth on her record-breaking 70 years on the throne on Thursday, the first of four days of nationwide celebrations in Britain to commemorate her reign. Here are some of the messages:

U.S. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN "Jill and I wish Your Majesty a joyful Platinum Jubilee celebration. On behalf of the United States, congratulations to Queen Elizabeth II on an unprecedented 70 years of service to the UK and Commonwealth and thank you for your friendship to the American people."

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON "Your Majesty, it is my privilege to extend to You, on behalf of the French people, my heartfelt congratulations on Your Platinum Jubilee."

POPE FRANCIS "On the joyful occasion of Your Majesty's birthday, and as you celebrate this Platinum Jubilee year, I send cordial greetings and good wishes, together with the renewed assurance of my prayers that Almighty God will bestow on you, the members of the Royal family and all the people of the nation blessings of unity, prosperity and peace."

FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA "Your life has been a gift, not just for the United Kingdom, but for the world. And it is with gratitude for your leadership and the kindness that you've shown me and my family that I say, may the light of your crown continue to reign supreme."

FORMER BRITISH PRIME MINISTER THERESA MAY "For 70 years, Her Majesty has been steadfast in her selflessness, in her dedication to duty & in her commitment to her country. For that we simply say: thank you, Ma’am. God Save The Queen."

FORMER BRITISH PRIME MINISTER JOHN MAJOR "I cannot think of any other public figure, any other celebrity, any other president ... who could possibly have remained so popular.

Her life has been played out in public - the highs, the lows, the good bits and not so good bits. The queen has represented our better selves for over 70 years." (Compiled by Michael Holden and Raissa Kasolowsky; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

