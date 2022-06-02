Left Menu

Have full faith in Sonia’s leadership, but Rahul should head party: J&K Cong

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-06-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 19:04 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Thursday expressed ''full faith'' in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, but appealed to her son Rahul Gandhi to lead the party as its chief to fight the ''politics of vendetta'' and ''anti-people policies” of the BJP government.

This was stated in a resolution passed unanimously by the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on the second day of its two-day ‘Nav Sankalp’ meeting at Patnitop in Udhampur district, senior party leader Ravinder Sharma said.

Sharma, who is also the chief spokesperson of the JKPCC, said the participants expressed ''full faith'' in the leadership of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

But they proposed that Rahul Gandhi should lead the party as the next supremo to “aggressively fight back the politics of vendetta and anti democratic and other anti people policies” of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, he said.

The resolution was proposed by JKPCC president G A Mir and passed in the presence of All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir Rajni Patil, Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan, Congress Working Committee member Tariq Hameed Karra and all senior leaders of Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

''The proceedings are still going on. The state level Nav Sankalp Shivar is being attended by most of the top brass of the party, including senior functionaries of JKPCC, district Presidents, former ministers, ex legislators and frontal heads from all parts of Jammu and Kashmir,'' Sharma said.

He said the 'shivir' shall conclude on Thursday evening with the Patnitop declaration and resolutions on current situation, important public issues and organisational matters.

