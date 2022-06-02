Left Menu

UP: President, PM to visit Paraunkh village in Kanpur

PTI | Kanpur/Newdelhi | Updated: 02-06-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 19:26 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Pathri Mata temple at Paraunkh village in Kanpur on Friday.

Paraunkh is the ancestral village of the president.

They will also visit Dr. B R Ambedkar Bhawan around 2 pm, which will be followed by a visit to Milan Kendra (community centre) at 2:15 pm, according to a press statement issued by the central government on Wednesday.

The Kendra is the president's ancestral house that has been donated for public use, the statement said.

The duo will also attend a public function at Paraunkh village at 2.30 pm.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with senior police and administration officials of the district, visited Paraunkh on Thursday and inspected the arrangements.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Kovind will be in Uttar Pradesh from June 3 to 6.

On June 4, he will address the 90th year celebrations of the Merchants Chamber of Uttar Pradesh in Kanpur.

On the same day, he will also grace the centenary celebrations of Gita Press at Gorakhpur, the statement said.

The president will visit Maghar on June 5 where he will pay tributes to Sant Kabir Das and inaugurate the Santkabir Academy and Research Centre and Swadesh Darshan Yojana. On June 6, the president will address the special joint session of Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Mandal, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

