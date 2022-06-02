Will seek white paper from Centre on GST payment to Maha: state BJP chief Patil

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Thursday said he will seek white paper from the Union minister of state for finance on total GST payment to Maharashtra.

Patil's statement has come in the wake of the ongoing arguments between the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state and the Centre over GST dues and slashing of excise duty on fuel.

The BJP has been consistently demanding that the state government reduce the excise duty on petrol and diesel, while the MVA on the other hand has alleged that the Centre has gradually increased various types of excise duties and cess on petrol and diesel and collected huge amount, but was refusing to share the earnings with the states.

“I am going to urge Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad to issue a white paper on GST payment to the state, status of fuel, excise duty levied on it and how much of it has been given to the states. The MVA government is crying foul over GST and payment of its dues,” Patil said.

It is to be noted that the Centre had two days ago cleared the GST dues till May end of all the states in the country. The table of the tax rebate indicated that Maharashtra has received over Rs 14,000 crore, highest in the country. The BJP leader further said that his party has started a wide-spread campaign of taking key schemes of the Centre to people, as the Union government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed eight years on May 30.

The prime minister will personally attend the inauguration of a temple at Dehu village near Pune city on June 14, Patil said.

