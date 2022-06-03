Maha: Cong's Nagpur city, district chiefs resign from post

Left Menu

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 03-06-2022 14:27 IST
In keeping with the Maharashtra Congress' resolution, the party's Nagpur city unit chief and the district rural president have resigned from their post. The state Congress had on Thursday passed a resolution that mandates the party's city and district chiefs who have completed five years on the post to tender their resignation. The Congress' Nagpur city chief Vikas Thakre and district rural president Rajendra Mulak recently resigned from their posts.

Former state minister Mulak on Friday said around 17 to 18 district presidents of the party in Maharashtra, who have completed more than five years on the post, have tendered their resignation and the same process is happening across the country, he said.

The resolution, prepared by a committee led by senior leader Ashok Chavan, was passed at the party’s nav-sankalp shibir organised by the state Congress at Shirdi in Ahmednagar district.

