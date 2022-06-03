Left Menu

Punjab: AAP names local leader for bypoll to Sangrur LS seat

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-06-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 18:06 IST
Punjab: AAP names local leader for bypoll to Sangrur LS seat
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday named Gurmail Singh, an AAP volunteer, as the party's candidate for the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat bypoll, which will be held on June 23.

The seat fell vacant after Mann contested and won from Dhuri assembly seat in the 2022 state elections.

''Aam Aadmi Party's young volunteer and in-charge of Sangrur district Gurmail Singh will be the party candidate for the June 23 bypoll to Sangrur seat,'' Mann said in a tweet.

The incumbent chief minister had won from the Sangrur parliamentary seat in 2014 and 2019.

The bypoll will be held on June 23 while the counting will take place on June 26.

The last date for filing the nominations is June 6. They will be scrutinised the next day and the last date for the withdrawal of the candidatures is June 9.

