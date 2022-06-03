AIADMK distances itself from its leader's anti-BJP jibe

The AIADMK on Friday distanced itself from the biting criticism made by its organisation secretary C Ponnaiyan against ally BJP and asserted that it is functioning effectively as a constructive opposition party both inside and outside the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Dismissing Ponnaiyan's remarks as his 'personal view', party coordinator O Panneerselvam said the organisation secretary's comments at a recent party event had nothing to do with the AIADMK. ''What Ponnaiyan had uttered should be taken as his personal view,'' Panneerselvam said, putting an end to the sudden discord that emerged following the controversial remarks.

Addressing a meeting of Amma Peravai, a party wing, Ponnaiyan had accused the BJP of duplicity on inter-state water disputes and claimed that the saffron party worked against the interest of Tamil Nadu on Mullaiperiyar dam and Cauvery river water issues. Also, he had alleged that the BJP was trying to grow at the expense of the AIADMK. His remarks led to a debate.

Panneerselvam was accompanied by co-coordinator K Palaniswami and other key functionaries when he interacted with reporters at the party headquarters. The top party leader's response is seen as an attempt to put to rest speculations on a possible rift in the AIADMK-BJP alliance.

On BJP vice-president V P Duraisamy's comment that his party's 4 legislators functioned better than 66 AIADMK lawmakers, Palaniswami shot back saying, ''Duraisamy need not give us a certificate.'' ''People and even the media are aware of how the AIADMK has been functioning both inside and outside the Assembly,'' he said. Palaniswami said he and Panneerselvam raised people's issues in the Assembly. ''People also know how the BJP legislature party leader (Nainar Nagendran, who shifted his loyalties to the BJP from AIADMK) functions in the Assembly,'' Palaniswami remarked. To another question, he reiterated that the law and order situation continued to deteriorate in Tamil Nadu and Chief Minister M K Stalin, who holds the Home portfolio, should devote attention to bring criminals to book.

