Congress candidates will win RS polls in Rajasthan: Pramod Tiwari
Congress leader Pramod Tiwari, who is a party nominee for the Rajya Sabha elections in party-ruled Rajasthan, on Friday expressed confidence that all three party nominees will win the polls. He also said that BJP-backed independent candidate Subhash Chandra, who is chairman of Essel Group, "will have only 30 votes".
He said all Congress candidates were on par in terms of support they have. "Subhash Chandra will have only 30 votes... they are trying something new... all 3 Congress candidates are equivalent; in the first round, all 3 will win with 42-43 votes," Tiwari told reporters.
Apart from Tiwari, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Mukul Wasnik are Congress candidates for Rajya Sabha polls in Rajasthan. The BJP has fielded Ghanshaym Tiwari. (ANI)
