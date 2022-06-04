Left Menu

Maha Dy CM asks DCP to lose weight, tells partymen to wear masks

PTI | Pune | Updated: 04-06-2022 00:05 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 00:05 IST
Maha Dy CM asks DCP to lose weight, tells partymen to wear masks
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday asked a police official to lose weight.

He was giving away keys of modern motorcycles to the force at an event in Pimpri Chinchwad when deputy commissioner of police Kakasaheb Dole came forward and promptly received the ''lose weight'' advice from the senior NCP leader.

A video of the conversation went viral on social media and was also played on television news channels several times during the day.

Later, at an NCP event in an auditorium here, Pawar asked his partymen to wear masks as the coronavirus pandemic was yet to disappear.

He cited the examples of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and himself as people who were voluntarily following the mask rule at all times.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; vaccines only modestly reduce long COVID risk; Beast built for head-butting reveals early giraffe neck evolution and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; v...

 Global
2
NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first time

NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first t...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox research, experts urge; France says the number of confirmed monkeypox cases has risen to 33 and more

Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox ...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Indian traditions entwine with trees in green drive to revive land

FEATURE-Indian traditions entwine with trees in green drive to revive land

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022