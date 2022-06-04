Following are the top stories at 2115 hours: NATION DEL35 GOVT-AD-2NDLD TWITTER Govt asks Twitter, YouTube to pull down perfume advertisement New Delhi: The I&B Ministry on Saturday asked Twitter and YouTube to remove from their social media platforms the videos of advertisement of a perfume brand that triggered outrage for ''promoting gang rape culture''.

DEL40 SISODIA-LD ASSAM CM Sisodia targets Assam CM for PPE kit deal; Sarma denies, threatens criminal defamation case New Delhi/Guwahati: AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Saturday alleged that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma gave contracts to companies of his wife and son's business partners to supply PPE kits at ''exorbitant rates'' in 2020, a charge rebutted by the BJP leader who threatened to file a criminal defamation suit against him.

DEL33 UP-2NDLD FACTORY-EXPLOSION Nine people killed, 19 injured in explosion at factory in Hapur Hapur: At least nine workers died and 19 were injured when a boiler exploded at a factory in western Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

DEL32 PM-GOVERNANCE Govt has made a series of efforts to boost pro-people governance: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared details of various initiatives of his government, and asserted that it has made a series of efforts to boost pro-people governance which helps the poor, youth, farmers, women and the marginalised.

DEL31 UP-KANPUR-3RDLD VIOLENCE Kanpur violence: Over 800 booked, 24 held; cops looking into possible PFI link Kanpur/Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police has booked over 800 people, arrested 24, including the suspected mastermind, and detained 12 for questioning in connection with rioting and violence in Kanpur, officials said on Saturday.

DEL30 BJP-BYPOLL-LD CANDIDATES BJP announces bypoll candidates – Tripura CM Saha from Town Bordowali, actor 'Nirahua' from Azamgarh New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday announced its candidates for the June 23 bypoll to two parliamentary seats in Uttar Pradesh and seven assembly constituencies in four states, fielding Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha from Town Bordowali and Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' from Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency.

DEL29 JK-BLAST-LD ARREST LeT terrorist, two associates arrested in connection with IED blast outside Udhampur court complex Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist and his two associates in connection with the low-intensity IED explosion outside a court complex in Udhampur district in March in which one person was killed and 14 were injured, officials said on Saturday.

DEL28 IMD-HEATWAVE Heatwave in northwestern and central India after brief respite New Delhi: After a brief respite, northwestern and central parts of the country were back in the grip of a heatwave, with temperatures settling above 44 degrees Celsius across several towns and cities, officials said on Saturday.

MDS9 KA-LD VHP-MOSQUE-PROTEST Mosque row: Hindu activists defy restrictions, chant 'bhajans' in Karnataka's Srirangapatna Mandya (K'taka): Amid heightened security arrangements, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists staged a demonstration in Srirangapatna town of the district here, demanding the Jamia mosque be returned to Hindus claiming that it was a Hanuman temple razed by the 18th century ruler Tipu Sultan.

LEGAL LGD7 DL-HC-KARTI CHIDAMBARAM Visa scam: Karti Chidambaram moves Delhi HC seeking anticipatory bail in money laundering case New Delhi: Denied relief by the trial court, Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram on Saturday approached the Delhi High Court seeking anticipatory bail in a case registered by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged Chinese visas scam.

LGD8 DL-HC-UAPA Merely smuggling gold not terrorist act under UAPA: Delhi HC New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has said that mere smuggling of gold without any connection to a threat to the economic security or monetary stability of the country is not a ''terrorist act'' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

FOREIGN FGN23 PAK-PM-FIA-CASE Pak’s FIA seeks arrests of PM Shehbaz & son in money-laundering case; court extends bail Lahore: Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency, which is probing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz in a multi-billion rupees money laundering case, on Saturday requested the court to allow their arrest for further investigation.

