BJP leader Fadnavis tests positive for coronavirus
Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is in home isolation. Fadnavis, who is the leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, had earlier also contracted the viral infection in October 2020. On Sunday, the former state chief minister in a tweet said, I have tested COVID19 positive and in-home isolation. Taking medication treatment as per the doctor's advice.
On Sunday, the former state chief minister in a tweet said, ''I have tested #COVID19 positive and in-home isolation.
Taking medication & treatment as per the doctor's advice. Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get Covid tests done. Take care, everyone!'' Earlier, when Fadnavis contracted the infection in 2020, he had undergone treatment in a government hospital.
