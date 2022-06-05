Left Menu

BJP says it 'respects all religions', strongly denounces insult of any religious personality

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a statement on Sunday said it respects all religions and strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities of any religion.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 18:23 IST
BJP says it 'respects all religions', strongly denounces insult of any religious personality
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a statement on Sunday said it respects all religions and strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities of any religion. Party General Secretary Arun Singh said in a statement said, "During the thousands of years of history of India every religion has blossomed and flourished. The Bharatiya Janata Party respects all religions. The BJP strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities of any religion."

The party further said that it is also strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion. "The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy," it said. Singh said India's Constitution gives the right to every citizen to practice any religion of his or her choice and to honour and respect every religion.

"As India celebrates the 75th year of its Independence, we are committed to making India a great country where all are equal and everyone lives with dignity, where all are committed to India's unity and integrity, where all enjoy the fruits of growth and development," he added. The statement came after BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's alleged remarks against Prophet Muhammad during a television news debate on an English channel on the Gyanvapi issue.

However, the official statement made no direct mention of any incident or comment made by Sharma during the debate. The BJP also suspended Sharma from the primary membership of the party till further notice for alleged inflammatory remarks against minorities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous asteroids

Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous aste...

 United States
2
This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

 Global
3
NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space station

NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space sta...

 United States
4
Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022