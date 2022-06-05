If Punjab govt recommends, Centre ready to get Moosewala's death probed by NIA: BJP's Sirsa

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Sunday said the Centre is ready to get the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala probed by a central agency like NIA if the Punjab government recommends it. Sirsa visited Moosewala's village in Mansa and met the singer's family to express his condolences. Asked to comment on the demand of the singer's family to get the death investigated by a central agency, the BJP leader told reporters, ''If they want it to be probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), we will get it probed.'' He, however, said the Punjab government will have to recommend for a probe by NIA or CBI after which the central agency will take over the investigation.

Replying to another question, he expressed concern over the 'deteriorating' law and order situation in the state. Meanwhile, many other political leaders from various parties met Moosewala's family and expressed their condolences.

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Kumari Selja, who also met the aggrieved family, termed the late singer a multi-talented artist.

''He achieved so much at a very young age with his talent and hard work. His brutal murder has left everyone in shock. His death is an irreparable loss to the music world,'' she told reporters.

Selja said the AAP government in Punjab has proved to be a complete failure in maintaining law and order, and tightening the noose around criminals. Moosewala's parents had on Saturday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Chandigarh airport. In the meeting, Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh was learnt to have demanded a probe by central agencies into the brutal murder of his son.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had visited Moosewala's house on Friday and assured his family that his killers would soon be put behind bars.

Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa on May 29.

According to the autopsy report, the singer's body bore 19 bullet injury marks. PTI SUN VSD SRY

