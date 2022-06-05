Anurag Thakur asks Kejriwal what he has done for Kashmiri Pandits

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his remarks on the killings of Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir and alleged that he took support from Khalistan supporters to form the government in Punjab. Thakur asked Kejriwal what he has he done for the Kashmiri Pandits and alleged that he was the one who did not believe in the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits.

"What has Arvind Kejriwal done for Kashmiri Pandits in Delhi? You raise questions on airstrikes and surgical strikes. We do not need any certificate from you," he said in a conversation with ANI. He alleged Aam Aadmi party acquired power in Punjab with the help of Khalistanis and said that he (Kejriwal) provides protection to corrupt ministers in Delhi and Punjab.

"Arvind Kejriwal you are not even able to answer the questions asked. The Bharatiya Janata Party had asked you 10 questions, but you could not answer any of them," he added. Praising the PM Narendra Modi government's efforts in maintaining peace in the Union Territory, the IB Minister said, "It is only the BJP which raised its voice and helped the citizens get rid of Article 370 and 35A. In the last eight years, PM Modi government has brought about the overall development of Jammu and Kashmir and gotten rid of terrorists."

"It is extremely condemnable that you are not talking anything against the terrorists but are playing dirty politics in the wake of recent killings in the Union Territory," he said. The remarks by I and B minister were in response to the Aam Aadmi Party chief's Sunday address at the Jan Aakrosh Rally at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, where he (Kejriwal) lashed out at the Centre over the alleged killing of Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir and said that Kashmiri Pandits were being "forced" to leave their homes.

He had also asserted that "BJP can't handle Kashmir". (ANI)

