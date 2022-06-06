Uttarakhand bus accident: Madhya Pradesh CM announces ex-gratia for families of deceased, injured

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured in the bus accident of pilgrims from state's Panna district in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district. The accident claimed the lives of 25 people out of the 28 onboard after it fell into a gorge near Damta in Uttarkashi district on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident in Uttarakhand.The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each. Earlier on Sunday, Chouhan on Sunday said that the death of pilgrims, from Panna district, after their bus fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand, is "unfortunate" and arrangements are being done for the treatment of the injured and to bring back the bodies.

"The death of pilgrims, from Panna district, after their bus fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand, is unfortunate. Our team is in constant touch with the Uttarakhand government. Arrangements are being done for the treatment of the injured and to bring back the bodies," tweeted Chouhan. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said that 25 people have died so far after a bus carrying pilgrims from Panna district in Madhya Pradesh fell into a gorge near Damta in Uttarkashi district.Expressing grief over the accident, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed the district administration to carry out relief and rescue work expeditiously.

While talking to ANI, Dhami said, "A very tragic incident took place today, involving the accident of a bus of pilgrims from Panna, Madhya Pradesh. 25 people have died." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)