Country heading towards civil war: Lalu Yadav slams BJP

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav on Sunday launched a scathing attack against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre and alleged that the country is "heading towards civil war". The former Bihar CM also called upon the people to unite against inflation and unemployment.

"The way BJP is working, the country is moving towards civil war. I call upon the people to unite against inflation, unemployment & corruption in the country. We've to fight united & we'll win," Lalu said at the Sampoorna Kranti Diwas while addressing virtually. Lalu also appealed to the secular forces to unite and fight together.

"We do not have to back off," he said. Meanwhile, Lalu was granted bail in the Rs 139.35-crore illegal withdrawal from Doranda Treasury by the Jharkhand High Court in April. The case is related to the fodder scam.

In February, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ranchi held RJD chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad guilty of fraudulent withdrawals from Doranda Treasury in connection with the fifth fodder scam. "He has been granted bail on the uniform yardstick of half custody and health issues, he will be released soon. He will have to deposit Rs 1 lakh surety amount and Rs 10 lakh as fine," said his lawyer Debarsi Mondal.

Lalu Prasad, who was sentenced to 14 years in prison and slapped with a total penalty of Rs 60 lakh, had already secured bail in four cases related to Dumka, Deoghar, and Chaibasa treasuries. Now he also got bail in the fifth and final case. (ANI)

