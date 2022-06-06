Kazakhstan votes to amend constitution - referendum results

Kazakh voters supported constitutional amendments proposed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the June 5 referendum, the Central Election Commission said on Monday.

It said that 77.18% of votes were in favour of the amendments which decentralise decision-making and strip former leader Nursultan Nazarbayev of his "national leader" status. The total turnout stood at 68.06%.

