Queen’s Birthday and Platinum Jubilee Honours recipients congratulated

Minister for Rural Communities Damien O'Connor has extended his congratulations to the rural New Zealanders recognised for their service to the country in the Queen's Birthday and Platinum Jubilee Honours list 2022.

The recipients' honours include services to agriculture, science, journalism, community, and women, all within rural communities.

"I'm so pleased to see the recipients recognised for their contribution to rural communities, and to Aotearoa New Zealand more widely," Damien O'Connor said.

"John Monaghan appointed as a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, has been influential in the dairy industry through his work with Fonterra since its formation in 2001, supporting the company to become one of New Zealand's top performing international companies.

"Professor John Hampton is appointed as an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his services to agricultural science throughout his 56-year career in agricultural research, business, and education, most prominently with matters and innovations in the seed industry.

"Hugh Stringleman, appointed as a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM), has been an agricultural journalist for more than 40 years and is well regarded for his thorough research, accuracy and balance in his reporting, presenting complex issues in informative and instructive ways.

"After revealing her own sexual abuse by a high-ranking priest, Reverend Louise Deans encouraged other women to come forward, and was instrumental in improving protocols for complaints of misconduct in the Anglican Church. Reverend Deans was also a committee member of the Rural Women's Stepping Out programme, and advocated for farm women to pursue their careers. Reverend Deans is appointed as a MNZM,

"Anna Osborne, and Sonya Rockhouse have been appointed as Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit, and are founding members of the Stand With Pike Families Reference Group (FRG). This group was formed following the Pike River Mine tragedy in November 2010 by the families representing the majority of the 29 miners who lost their lives. In 2017 Mrs Osborne jointly led the request that political parties sign a commitment to act immediately to safely re-enter, fully recover, make safe and comprehensively investigate the 2.2-kilometre Pike River mine drift.

"Bryan Hocken, appointed as a MNZM, has been a committed advocate for New Zealand farmers for more than 50 years. He was President of Taranaki Federated Farmers from 2006 to 2008, and has been on Beef + Lamb New Zealand's Western North Island Farmer Council since 2011.

"Ken Rintoul, appointed as a MNZM, has made significant contributions to projects in the Northland region and had instrumental roles in the proposal of the Mid-North Bus Service, and the delivery of Pou Herenga Tai Twin Coast Cycle Trail. He was establishment Chair of the Northern Rural Fire Authority, and helped the successful creation of the Enlarged Rural Fire Organisation.

"This year the service of New Zealanders is being recognised alongside the 70 years of service by the Queen, the Platinum Jubilee, for which the honours list was renamed.

"To all those honoured today, I thank you for your work and contribution to New Zealand's rural communities," Damien O'Connor said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)