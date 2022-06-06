Left Menu

UK health minister says vote of confidence in Johnson is possible

British health minister Sajid Javid said on Monday it was possible that Prime Minister Boris Johnson would face a vote of confidence triggered by disgruntled lawmakers from within his Conservative Party. ITV's UK editor said lawmakers expected an announcement on Monday of a confidence vote.

06-06-2022
Sajid Javid Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British health minister Sajid Javid said on Monday it was possible that Prime Minister Boris Johnson would face a vote of confidence triggered by disgruntled lawmakers from within his Conservative Party. "I do think it's possible, but I don't know," Javid told Sky News television.

He said the country did not need a challenge to the prime minister. ITV's UK editor said lawmakers expected an announcement on Monday of a confidence vote.

