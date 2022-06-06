UK health minister says vote of confidence in Johnson is possible
British health minister Sajid Javid said on Monday it was possible that Prime Minister Boris Johnson would face a vote of confidence triggered by disgruntled lawmakers from within his Conservative Party. ITV's UK editor said lawmakers expected an announcement on Monday of a confidence vote.
Reuters | London | Updated: 06-06-2022 12:04 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 11:52 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British health minister Sajid Javid said on Monday it was possible that Prime Minister Boris Johnson would face a vote of confidence triggered by disgruntled lawmakers from within his Conservative Party. "I do think it's possible, but I don't know," Javid told Sky News television.
He said the country did not need a challenge to the prime minister. ITV's UK editor said lawmakers expected an announcement on Monday of a confidence vote.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sky News
- his Conservative Party
- Boris Johnson
- Sajid Javid
- Javid
- British
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK's Boris Johnson awaits judgment of 'partygate' report
'Humbled' Boris Johnson apologises for partygate
Boris Johnson takes responsibility but will not quit over lockdown parties
'Humbled' Boris Johnson apologises for partygate
‘Humbled’ Boris Johnson apologises for partygate, takes 'full responsibility'