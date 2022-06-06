UK health minister says vote of confidence in Johnson is possible

British health minister Sajid Javid said on Monday it was possible that Prime Minister Boris Johnson would face a vote of confidence triggered by disgruntled lawmakers from within his Conservative Party. "I do think it's possible, but I don't know," Javid told Sky News television.

He said the country did not need a challenge to the prime minister. ITV's UK editor said lawmakers expected an announcement on Monday of a confidence vote.

