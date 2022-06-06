Left Menu

British Prime Minister Johnson to face confidence vote

Britains governing Conservatives will hold a no-confidence vote in Prime Minister Boris Johnson that could oust him as Britains leader.Party official Graham Brady says he has received enough letters from lawmakers demanding a vote on Johnsons leadership to trigger one.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
Britain's governing Conservatives will hold a no-confidence vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson that could oust him as Britain's leader.

Party official Graham Brady says he has received enough letters from lawmakers demanding a vote on Johnson's leadership to trigger one. What happens if 54 Tory lawmakers write to Brady.

If Johnson loses the vote among the 359 Conservative lawmakers, he will be replaced as Conservative leader and prime minister. If he wins, he will be safe from another challenge for a year.

Johnson has been struggling to turn a page on months of ethics scandals, most notably over rule-breaking parties in government buildings during COVID-19 lockdowns.

