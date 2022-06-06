UK Foreign Secretary Truss backs PM Johnson in confidence vote
British foreign minister Liz Truss said she was backing Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a confidence vote due to take place later on Monday among lawmakers from their Conservative Party. We must now focus on economic growth." Truss has been considered as a potential successor to Johnson.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British foreign minister Liz Truss said she was backing Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a confidence vote due to take place later on Monday among lawmakers from their Conservative Party. "The Prime Minister has my 100% backing in today's vote and I strongly encourage colleagues to support him," Truss said on Twitter.
"He has delivered on COVID recovery and supporting Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. He has apologised for mistakes made. We must now focus on economic growth." Truss has been considered as a potential successor to Johnson.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
COVID may be factor in lack of N.Korea response to U.S. outreach - official
COVID may be factor in lack of N.Korea response to U.S. outreach - official
Johnson makes Indy 500 pole shootout in 1st qualifying run
Health News Roundup: Israel confirms first monkeypox case; North Korea reports 'positive trend' in COVID fight as fever cases dip and more
WRAPUP 1-Shanghai reopens some public transport, still on high COVID alert