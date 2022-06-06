Left Menu

UK finance minister Sunak says he backs PM Johnson in confidence vote

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-06-2022 13:52 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 13:40 IST
UK finance minister Sunak says he backs PM Johnson in confidence vote
Rishi Sunak Image Credit: Twitter(@RishiSunak)
British finance minister Rishi Sunak said he backed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's leadership ahead of a confidence vote later on Monday. "From the vaccine rollout to our response to Russian aggression, the PM has shown the strong leadership our country needs," Sunak said on Twitter.

"I am backing him today and will continue to back him as we focus on growing the economy, tackling the cost of living, and clearing the Covid backlogs." Sunak has been seen as a potential future prime minister.

