BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav files nomination for Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypoll

BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirauaha filed his nomination for the Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypoll on Monday and exuded confidence that in absence of a grand alliance the people will vote on development issues and confirm his victory.The bypoll was necessitated after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav vacated the seat following his win in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

PTI | Azamgarh | Updated: 06-06-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 15:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirauaha' filed his nomination for the Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypoll on Monday and exuded confidence that in absence of a grand alliance the people will vote on development issues and confirm his victory.

The bypoll was necessitated after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav vacated the seat following his win in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. Polling will be held on June 23.

Interacting with reporters after filing his nomination, Yadav said the Samajwadi Party is out of contention for the seat this time.

''The last time (during 2019 Lok Sabha polls), there was a 'mahagathbandhan' (the alliance of SP and BSP). But this time, there is no such alliance and victory is assured. Azamgarh will not vote on caste lines but on development,'' he said.

''The equations are completely different this time,'' the BJP candidate said, adding that the people of Azamgarh want to associate themselves with the BJP.

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said, ''People of Azamgarh want the lotus (the BJP's election symbol) to bloom and send Dinesh Yadav to the Lok Sabha,'' Singh said.

He also claimed that in this bypoll, the fight is between the BJP and the BSP.

