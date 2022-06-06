Anticipatory bail plea of Congress MP Karti in money laundering case adjourned

The Delhi High Court adjourned the hearing on the anticipatory bail of Karti Chidambaram on the joint request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Karti till Wednesday. The matter was listed before the vacation bench of Justice Poonam Bamba. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal and Additional Solicitor General (ADG) S V Raju appeared for Karti and ED respectively.

It was informed by the Court Master that the bench will assemble after lunch. ASG was not available post-session due to some other case. Then, the counsels jointly requested to have the matter listed on Wednesday morning. Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has moved a petition seeking anticipatory bail in the money laundering case connected with the alleged Chinese visa scam.

He has challenged the trial court order denying him anticipatory bail in the matter. The court had also dismissed the plea for seeking interim protection to approach the High court for anticipatory bail. The plea moved by the Congress leader has been listed for Monday for hearing before Justice Poonam A Bamba.

CBI judge M K Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Court on Friday had dismissed all three applications moved by Karti Chidambaram, S. Bhaskararaman and Vikas Makharia. The Court had dismissed the bail plea in view of the past involvement of Karti Chidambaram and S. Bhaskararaman in INX Media and Aircel Maxis cases.

The court also agreed to the argument of Additional Solicitor General (ASG) that investigation is at the nascent stage and the quantum of the alleged laundered amount may be more than 50 lakh. The Special Judge had observed in the order, "This court is of the considered opinion that even while keeping aside the issue of applicability of bar and twin condition of Section 45 of PMLA, the nature and gravity of the alleged offences, the nascent stage of investigation and also previous criminal antecedents of accused Kati Chidambaram and S. Bhaskar Raman do not make it out a case for grant of anticipatory bail to applicants or any further protection for them to join the investigation of this case as it will seriously hamper the process and investigation."

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal had argued there is no material against the accused. No money laundering case is made out against Karti Chidambaram. Still, they registered the ECIR. The accused has joined the investigation and co-operating in the same. Senior Advocate Sibal had also argued that the alleged transaction is of 2011 and they registered the case after a lapse of a long time. They had all the emails but did not investigate all these years. There is an apprehension of arrest. On the other hand, the value of the alleged transaction is Rs 50 lakh, it is less than one crore and in view of this fact, he should be granted bail.

On the other hand, ASG S V Raju submitted that the bail application is premature as there is no material we have in this case. We will investigate the case. Still, they have apprehension of arrest, why do they have so. Tridip Pais appeared for S. Bhaskar Raman and argued that his client is in CBI custody since 17 May. No case is made out to arrest him in money laundering case as there is no material, as ED had submitted.

Senior Advocate Mohit Marhur argued on the bail plea of Vikas Makharia. He submitted that no case is made out against him. He should be granted anticipatory bail in money laundering case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a money laundering case in alleged Chinese visa scam involving Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, officials said on Wednesday.

The ED has filed a case under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, taking cognisance of a recent First Information Report registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the case, said the officials. It is alleged that Karti received illegal gratification of Rs 50 lakh to illegally facilitate visas for 263 Chinese nationals to complete a power project in Punjab.

Karti 'misused his influence' in the Home Ministry in 2011 and 'conspired' with co-accused to devise a "back-door way to defeat the purpose of the ceiling" on work permits imposed by the Ministry, CBI has alleged. Karti's father and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was Home Minister in 2011. P Chidambaram has not been named as an accused in the FIR. Besides Karti, four others have been booked by the CBI. The four co-accused are Karti's chartered accountant S. Bhaskararaman, Vikas Makharia, representative of Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd, a Mansa-based private company, and Bell Tools, Mumbai, have been named. The FIR also mentions "unknown public servants and private individuals" too.

On May 17, CBI arrested S. Bhaskarraman in the alleged visa scam. (ANI)

