BJP will achieve Mission-2022 in Himachal with grand success: Suresh Kashyap

PTI | Hamirpur(Up) | Updated: 06-06-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 20:13 IST
The BJP is sure of achieving its mission-2022 in the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections with grand success, state party president Suresh Kashyap said here on Monday. Assembly polls are slated to be held in the state at the end of the year.

Talking to the media here, Kashyap said that the double engine governments of the BJP in the state and at the Centre had done a lot for the welfare and wellbeing of the masses and that's why it is sure to achieve its mission and to form the government once again in the state.

Kashyap was here to chair the two-day meetings of the party in which its senior national level leaders were also taking part.

The state BJP president said that neither the Congress nor AAP had any future in the state. While Congress party is a faction ridden organisation and had lost its credentials all over India, the AAP will not be able to do anything in this hilly state where it was already stand exposed due to various reasons known to the people, he added.

