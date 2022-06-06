No need for Kejriwal to become messiah of Kashmiri pandits: Former J-K deputy CM Kavinder Gupta

Former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta on Monday said that Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal does not need to become the messiah of Kashmiri pandits and asserted that the BJP government at the Centre is working in the valley to control the situation. In a conversation with ANI on Monday, Gupta said, "The whole world knows that Kejriwal needs to pay attention in Delhi. Also, right after the AAP government came to Punjab, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had to be sacked. He (Kejriwal) should not worry about Jammu and Kashmir. There has been a competent government in Jammu and Kashmir in the last two years."

"Kejriwal does not need to become the messiah of Kashmiri Pandits. The BJP government knows how to restore peace in the Kashmir Valley. It has been about two years since the abrogation of Article 370 in the Union Territory. BJP will make sure that peace and harmony is maintained there," he said. Lashing out further at the style of politics being played by AAP, he said, "Politically, perhaps Kejriwal has kept his eyes closed. He only opposes others and does not look inside his own style. It is not appropriate to talk like this on a national issue. Whenever elections are around the corner, he chooses to speak like this."

He asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party is constantly thinking about the welfare of the Kashmiri Pandits. Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday lashed out at the Centre over the alleged killing of Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir and said that Kashmiri Pandits were being "forced" to leave their homes while asserting that "BJP can't handle Kashmir".

Addressing the Aam Aadmi Party's 'Jan Aakrosh Rally' at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, Kejriwal said, "Kashmir was ours, belongs to us and will remain ours. Kashmiri Pandits were being forced to leave their homes, a repeat of what happened in the 1990s." "Whenever there is a murder in Kashmir, it comes in the media: 'Home Minister called a meeting..' Too many meetings are being held while people are dying. Now, India needs action. People want action to be taken by the government. Tell the plan to the country," he said.

After a rise in attacks on minorities in Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha earlier this week ordered the officials to post selected government employees and other members from minority communities in Kashmir at secure locations by June 6. The development comes as Kashmiri Hindu government employees have been protesting against the killing of a Hindu woman teacher Rajni Bala, who was shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir's Kulgam district on May 31.

Last month, two civilians - including Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat -- and three off-duty policemen were killed in Kashmir by terrorists. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday held a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other top officials on security in Jammu and Kashmir.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh also participated in the meeting. (ANI)

