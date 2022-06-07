Uruguay president says COVID-19 positive, will not attend U.S.-hosted Americas Summit
Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 07-06-2022 00:18 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 00:18 IST
Uruguay President Luis Lacalle Pou said Monday on Twitter that he will not attend the U.S.-hosted Summit of the Americas and was "cancelling all of his activities for the coming days" after testing positive for COVID-19.
Lacalle Pou was scheduled to travel to the United States Tuesday.
