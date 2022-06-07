Sources close to PM Johnson believe he has won confidence vote - BBC
The BBC reported on Monday that sources close to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson believed that he had won a vote of confidence among elected members of his Conservative Party.
"Sources close to PM confident he’s won vote," said BBC political correspondent Nick Eardley on Twitter.
