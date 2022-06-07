UK's Boris Johnson says confidence vote win is decisive

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that his victory in a confidence vote, when 41% of his lawmakers voted against him, was a convincing and decisive win that would enable the country to move on.

He said he was certaintly not interested in holding a snap national election.

"I think it's a convincing result, a decisive result and what it means is that as a government we can move on and focus on the stuff that I think really matters to people," he told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)