UK's Boris Johnson says confidence vote win is decisive
Reuters | London | Updated: 07-06-2022 02:18 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 02:18 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that his victory in a confidence vote, when 41% of his lawmakers voted against him, was a convincing and decisive win that would enable the country to move on.
He said he was certaintly not interested in holding a snap national election.
"I think it's a convincing result, a decisive result and what it means is that as a government we can move on and focus on the stuff that I think really matters to people," he told reporters.
