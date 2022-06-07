Siddaramaiah politicking in everything, says K'taka CM over Congress leader's remark on revised textbooks

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has slammed Congress leader Siddaramaiah for his remarks on the revised textbooks and said that the former CM is "politicking in everything" as this is not the first time the Textbook Revision Committee has been dissolved. Notably, the Karnataka government recently dissolved the Committee stating that its work has been completed.

Siddaramaiah had taken a potshot at the state government over the developments and said that the revised textbooks have hurt the sentiments of the Kannadigas. Bommai hit out at the Congress leader for his remarks and said, "It is not the first time that the Textbook Revision Committee has been dissolved. Siddaramaiah is politicking in everything."

"It has happened many times in the past. Did they withdraw the revised text then? They should not create confusion unnecessarily. We have an open mind on this issue. We are ready to rectify the mistakes. We will rectify and reprint the textbooks," he said while addressing to the media. Talking about the Peer Pasha Dargah at Basavakalyans in the Bidar district about which a group of Veeerashaiva-Lingayat seers appealed to the Chief Minister for an Archeological survey, Bommai said, "The Seers have appealed for research on Peer Pasha Dargah. The Archeology department would look into it."

The Chief Minister also spoke about the rising number of COVID cases in the country, and said that that Covid is under complete control in the state and people "need not panic unnecessarily" about the pandemic. "The Principal Secretary in the Health department would hold meetings to review the Covid management precautions taken in all the districts and submit a report. The appropriate decision would be taken based on the report," Bommai said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister said that his government is formulating a new Research and Development (R&D) policy whose announcement would be made within a month. The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating a Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Lab and release of Dr H Narasimhaiah's autobiography (Translated English edition) 'Path of Struggle' as part of the 102nd birth anniversary of renowned academician and Padmabhushan awardee Dr H Narasimhaiah at the National College.

"The proposed policy would identify and give a boost for research and innovations happening at Garage level to major institutions. Even individuals with innovative ideas and a passion for research would be encouraged. The policy would immensely benefit National Educational Institutions," Bommai said while assuring support for National College in its science and research endeavours. (ANI)

